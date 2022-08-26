TSEdCET Results 2022 Out, Check Direct Results Link Here

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test ( TS EdCET ) results are out.

Candidates can download their score card on the official website. The candidates need to log in with their hall ticket number and date of birth. Along with the results, TSCHE will also release TS EdCET 2022 rank list.

Steps to Download the Rank Card:

1. Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in, You can also check the results directly at https://results.sakshieducation.com

2. Click on the ‘Download score card’ link on the homepage

3. Enter your registration number, and date of birth and click on submit tab

4. The TS EdCET results will appear on the screen

5. Check the score card PDF

6. Download it and print a copy for future reference

The candidate who qualifies the TS EdCET entrance exam will become eligible for admission into BEd (two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

