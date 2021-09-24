TSEDCET 2021 Results Now Available, Download Rank Card
The date and time for the 2021 TS EDCET results have been announced; the results will be announced on September 24th (today) at 4 p.m.
Candidates who pass the TS EDCET 2021 test will be able to enrol in B.Ed programmes in Telangana colleges of education.
TSEDCET 2021 Results: The TSCHE has issued an official notification announcing the date for the announcement of the TS EDCET results in 2021. The admission test result will be announced on September 24 (today), 2021, at 4 p.m., according to the official website.
The TS EDCET 2021 test was conducted in several shifts on August 24 and 25, 2021, and candidates may view their scores and results by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth. Based on their scores in the TS EDCET 2021, students are awarded ranks in the exam.
How to Check TS EDCET 2021 Results:
- Visit the official website for further information.
- Find the TS EDCET 2021 result link and click on it.
- Fill in the hall ticket number and date of birth, then select View Rank Card from the drop-down menu.
- On the screen, the TS EDCET 2021 result will be displayed, together with the marks scored, the rank awarded, and other vital information.
- Save the rank card on your computer for future use.