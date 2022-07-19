TS EAMCET Agriculture Stream Schedule Released:Check Details Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuedsday has decide to conduct TS EAMCET 2022 for the Agriculture stream on July 30 and 31, which was postponed an account of incessant rains in the state.

The examination is scheduled to begin at 9 am in the Forenoon Session (FN) and at 3 pm in the Afternoon Session (AN).

All the candidates are advised to note the change in the revised schedule of the exam and visit website concerned for downloading Hall Tickets immediately.

To download TS EAMCET Agriculture stream Hall Tickets, Click Here