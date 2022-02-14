TSBIE to Telecast Important Questions Via T-SAT

Hyderabad: For the first time, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will broadcast important questions for students taking the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) in April 2022 via T-SAT network channels. Following the important questions for both regular and vocational streams, a full explanation is provided.

A board official said, on condition of anonymity, that "Important questions will be telecast by the board via T-SAT network from this week till the commencement of inter exams."

For the intermediate first-year examinations last year, the Board made free study materials available. Students were able to readily answer the questions because of the information given by professionals in zoology, botany, mathematics, physics, and history.

Aside from important questions, the Board has chosen to broadcast practical sessions on the T-SAT network every Sunday. As previously stated, students taking intermediate exams this year will have additional options for questions to pick from.

According to a board representative, students will have to submit responses to three out of seven questions instead of three out of five questions in section "A." Students will also be requested to write any 10 out of 15 questions for two-mark questions. In the past, there was no option in this area. "The Board will release model question papers for all streams soon," the official said.

Inter theoretical exams will be held from April 20 to May 10, while practical exams for both general and vocational courses will be held from March 23 to April 8. Exams in ethics and human values, as well as environmental education, will be held on April 11 and 12.

So far, 8,83,055 students, including first- and second-year students, have paid their exam fees at their respective colleges, out of a total of 9,59,585. The deadline for paying the examination fee without a late fee was February 10, but the deadline for paying the examination fee with a late fee of Rs.200 was February 16. From February 17 to 23, and February 24 to March 2, students can pay the exam fee with a late fee of Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000.