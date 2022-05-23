TSBIE Secretary Inspects Inter Evaluation Camps
The TSBIE secretary inspected the inter-evaluation camps.
Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary, TSBIE, along with other senior officers, inspected various intermediate evaluation camps in Hyderabad and Rangareddy district on Sunday.
Syed Omer went to the evaluation camps to check the arrangements and how the evaluations were conducted. The examiners were given specific instructions to ensure a flawless evaluation.
