TSBIE Secretary Inspects Inter Evaluation Camps

Hyderabad: On Sunday, TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel and other senior authorities visited different intermediate evaluation camps in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

Syed Omer went to the evaluation camps to check the arrangements and how the evaluations were conducted. The examiners were given specific instructions to ensure a flawless evaluation.

