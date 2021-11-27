TSBIE to Conduct Telangana Inter Improvement Exams in April

Hyderabad: Students who took their first-year examinations in October will be able to take improvement tests in April 2022.

According to Telangana Today, a senior official of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) said that students who failed the first year and wish to improve their grades can take the test in April.

The annual examination, which was previously scheduled for March 23 to April 12, is being rescheduled by the board. It is awaiting approval from the government.

Because of the disruption in classes, 30 per cent of the intermediate syllabus was cut earlier this year. For the academic year 2021–22, 70% of the curriculum will be considered for the examination.

Inter first-year examinations were postponed this year due to the COVID-19's second wave. It was conducted in October, after a decrease in the cases of new coronavirus infections.

Inter-First-Year Results

Inter first-year results are scheduled to be released around the end of November or at the start of December.

The board recently finished the spot evaluation. The results are still being processed.