TS TET 2022 Results: Check Direct Link Here

HYDERABAD: Telangana state Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) results will be declared on July 1, 2022. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials to declare the results on July 1.

Earlier, the TSTET provisional answer key 2022 was released by the Department on June 15, 2022. Candidates were also allowed to raise objections against the answer key till June 18, 2022.

The TSTET 2022 exam was held on June 12, 2022, in two sessions as Paper 1 and Paper 2. About 90% of the candidates across the state appeared for the exam. A total of 3,18,506 (90.62 percent) candidates appeared for Paper-1 conducted in the morning and 2,51,070 (90.35 percent) candidates appeared for Paper-2.

