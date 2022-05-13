TS SSC 2022 Hall Tickets, Download Here

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022: TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 are now available! Telangana, TS 10th hall tickets were published online today, May 10, 2022, by BSE Telangana. TS Class 10 admission cards may be downloaded from the official website. Here are the steps and a direct link to download hall tickets.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has distributed TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 for the forthcoming class 10 board examinations today, May 12, 2022.

Class 10th hall tickets in Telangana are for the May 2022 examinations. TS SSC hall tickets may now be downloaded from the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in. Below are the instructions and a direct link.

Also Read: Errors in Telangana Inter Exam Paper Put Students in a Fix

The announcement of the TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 was expected today since local media sources claimed that class 10 admission cards would be distributed today. Telangana SSC examinations will begin in May 2022, according to the TS Class 10 timetable.

Login information is required to download these hall tickets. Check out the instructions for downloading TS Class 10th hall tickets here. Here is the direct link.

How to Download TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022

This link is the official website of the Telangana Board of Secondary Education.

Click the link that says 'TS SSC May Hall Tickets 2022' on the webpage. (A direct link is provided below.)

As instructed, enter your login credentials.

Your TS SSC Hall Ticket will appear on your screen.

For future reference, you can download and print a copy.

TS SSC Admission Cards 2022-Direct download link for Class 10 admit cards.

Candidates must keep their TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 secure and bring them with them to the test centre. They will not be permitted to take the tests unless they have this. If you have any questions, contact your school for clarification.