TS SSC 2022 Exams Date Confirmed

Hyderabad: The state government has urged ministries and district collectors to prepare for the SSC examinations, which are set to take place from May 23 to June 1. At 2,861 test centres, about 5,09,275 students will take the SSC Public Examination.

State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy met with State Education Secretary Sandip Kumar Sultania, Director of School Education Sri Devasena, Director of Government Examinations Krishna Rao, and other senior officials from the respective departments on Monday to review the preparations for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Candidates' hall tickets have already been delivered to their schools. The school headmasters were requested to collect hall tickets from the students. All District Collectors have been instructed to guarantee that all examination centres have uninterrupted electricity throughout exam hours.

Also Read: Hyderabad JNTU Courses, Curriculum to be Revamped

Officials were ordered to evaluate the amenities such as drinking water, furniture, and bathrooms, in addition to providing RTC buses to the test centres to help students arrive on time.

As the summer temperatures rise, officials were advised to deploy an ANM, Asha worker, ORS packets, and required medications at each examination centre to manage any medical emergency. They were also told to install surveillance cameras at every exam centre. It has been agreed that no mobile phones or electronic devices will be allowed on the premises of the test centres.

The State Directorate of Government Examinations will build a separate control room. District-level observers will be sent to collect data on the exams' conduct throughout the centres. Every test centre will have the phone numbers of the District Education Officer and Mandal Education Officer for filing concerns. Candidates taking the exams can also contact officials if they have any concerns, and they will be rectified.