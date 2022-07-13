TS-POLYCET 2022 Results Announced, Check Link and Process to Download Rank Card

Hyderabad: The results of POLYCET2022 have been declared on Wednesday. State Technical Education Commissioner Naveen Mittal released the results of the Common Entrance Examination for Admission into Polytechnics. The POLYCET2022 entrance test was conducted on June 30. A total of 1,04,362 students appeared for the entrance test.

According to the official sources, a total of 79,038 (75.73 per cent) students have qualified in the MPC stream and 79,117 (75.8 per cent) students have qualified in the MBiPC stream.

Gujjula Varshitha of Karimnagar (HTNO 5135204) topped the POLYCET2022 by scoring 120 out of 120. Chittaluri Sai Rohith (HTNO 7325112) of Suryapet and Surineni Bhanuprasad (HTNO 7285033) of Suryapet secured second rank by securing 119 marks out of 120. Kallivarapu Chandra Shekar (HTNO 6015011) of Medchal Malkajgiri also secured second rank with 119 marks out of 120.

The minimum qualifying marks in TS-POLYCET 2022 is 30 per cent or 36 out of 120 for all categories, except for SC and ST for whom the minimum marks is 1. TS-POLYCET is conducted for admission into polytechnic diploma courses in Telangana polytechnic colleges.

How to check TS POLYCET 2022 Results:

Step 1: Visit results.sakshieducation.com or sakshieducation.com

Step 2: Click on TS POLYCET 2022 Results link available on the home page

Step 3: On the next page, enter your hall ticket no. and click on Submit

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save a copy of the marks sheet for further reference

