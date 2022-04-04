By Shyamala Tulasi

TS POLYCET 2022: Check Last Date For Application, Exam And Results | The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has announced the last date for registration, and exam schedule for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022.

TS POLYCET application process will begin in the second week of April and the last date to apply without any extra fee is June 4.

Students also can apply till June 5 but have to pay the late fee.

The exam will be held on June 30.

The results will be declared after 12 days of completing the exam. For more details, candidates can log in to the official website- www. polycet. sbtet. telangana. gov. in

The TS POLYCET score is used for admissions to pursue a diploma in engineering and non-engineering, technical courses offered at polytechnic institutions affiliated with the SBTET.

Candidates who qualify in the exam are eligible for admission to state-based colleges. The counseling schedule is yet to be released.