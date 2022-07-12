TS POLYCET 2022 Results Likely To Be Out Tomorrow

Telangana State Board for Technical Education will release the TS POLYCET results on July 13th at 11 30 AM. The exam was held on June 30

TS POLYCET is conducted for admission into polytechnic diploma courses in Telangana polytechnic colleges.

How to check TS POLYCET 2022 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: Click on TS POLYCET 2022 Results link available on the home page

Step 3: On the next page, enter your hall ticket no. and click on submit

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save a copy of the marks sheet for further reference

