TS POLYCET 2021 Web Counselling First Phase Ends, Check Status of Seat

The web-based counselling through the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 is completed and around 24,500 seats in various diploma courses have been offered by 120 polytechnic colleges across the Telangana state.

While 30,753 students exercised their web options, 24,156 (84.38%) of the 28,627 available seats were allotted on Saturday. Out of the 11,704 seats in 54 government polytechnic colleges, 98.69 per cent have been allotted to students. In the case of 65 private polytechnics, 74.13 per cent of seats have been awarded to students out of 16,696 seats.

The remaining one aided polytechnic college has allotted all the seats during the first phase of web-based counselling, said the Department of Technical Education of Telangana. It further added that 100 per cent of seats were allotted in 48 government and 13 private polytechnic colleges.

Students who received seat allotment orders must self-report online and pay tuition fees through https://tspolycet.nic.in on or before August 20, failing which the allotment order automatically stands cancelled. Candidates who are not allotted with the colleges can once again exercise their web-counselling option, said an official.

However, all eligible candidates can participate in the next round of counselling if they wanted any change of college or branch, said Navin Mittal, TS POLYCET 2021 admissions convenor. There will be orientation sessions from September 1 to 4, he added. While the academic session commences from September 1, classwork will begin from September 6.