TS Police Recruitment Test 2022 Date Changed

The preliminary test for SCT PC Civil and equivalent posts, Transport constables and Prohibition & Excise constables which was scheduled to be held on August 21 has been postponed to August 28.

The Telangana Police recruitment board has announced has stated that the date is changed due to logistics and other administrative issues.

Candidates can download their hall tickets for the test from August 18 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials.

A total number of 9.50 lakh candidates have applied for constable posts. Examination centres are being set up in 40 cities, including Hyderabad.

