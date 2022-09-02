TS PGECET Result 2022: Download Rank Card Here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS PGECET 2022 result tomorrow, September 3 at 4 pm.

Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET- 2022), the Telangana State Level Common Entrance Test for Admission into Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy for the academic year 2022-23 was conducted by Osmania University from August 2 -5, 2022 in two sessions (Forenoon 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and Afternoon 02.00 p.m to 04.00 p.m on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), in 12 centres (5 in Hyderabad and 7 in Warangal) in online mode.

About 12592 candidates appeared for the entrance test.

How to check TSPGECET 2022 Results?

Visit https://results.sakshieducation.com

Click on TS PGECET 2022 Results link on the home page

In the next page, enter your hall ticket number

Click on submit button

Your results will be displayed

Save a copy of the results for further reference