TS PGECET 2022 Notification, Last Date to Apply And Application Fee

The last date for submission of online applications for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 has been extended till June 30.

Interested candidates can apply online on the website https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/.

Candidates who have appeared for the final year/semester exams and waiting for their results may also apply. The commencement for online applications began on the 12th of April. And the aspirants can apply through online. The payment should be done through a payment gateway (Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking / TS Online / AP Online). The registration fee for OC, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs. 1000. And, Rs. 500/- for SC /ST/ PWD candidates) per test.

