TS PGECET 2021 Schedule Change, Check Extension Date

Hyderabad: According to its convenor, Prof. P Ramesh Babu, the online registration, cum verification, online payment, and uploading of scanned copies of certificates for TS PGEC/TS PGECET-2021 admissions into ME/M Tech/M Pharm/Pharm D (PD) and M Arch courses offered by various universities in Telangana has been extended until October 25.

On October 28, a confirmed list of eligible registered candidates will be displayed, with an email request for changes if necessary, while applicants can exercise their web options in the first phase between October 29 and October 30.

Also Read: TS Inter IPE Admit Card Released, Check Direct Link

The provisionally chosen candidates' list will be created college-by-college and posted on the internet on November 3, with the selected applicants reporting to their respective institutions between November 4 and November 12 for verification of original certificates and tuition payment. The first day of class will be November 15th.