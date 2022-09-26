TS PECET Ranks Cards Out, Deets Inside

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released Rank Cards for those who have written Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECT). The rank card is available on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the exam need their User ID and password to check the results.

TS PECET is a Common Entrance Test designated as Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2022) conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for the academic year 2022-2023 for seeking Admission into B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses.

The exam was conducted on 21st September by Mahatma Gandhi University on behalf of TSCHE.

The process to Download Rank Card

Step 1: Visit the official TS PECET website - pecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link to "Download Rank Card”, given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your TS PECET hall ticket number and date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy) format and then click on the 'View Rank Card' button

Step 4: Your TS PECET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download it and take a printout for future reference

