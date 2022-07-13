TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2022 Application Date Extended

In view of continuous rains in the Telangana state and three days of holidays for the educational institutions declared by the state government, the last date for the registration and submission of online applications of TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 with a late fee of Rs. 1000 has been extended up to July 15.

The candidates who have already registered for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2022 may download their hall tickets from July 15 from the official website. Those candidates who register between July 13 and 15 can download hall tickets from July 17.

The candidate has to submit no more than one application. If any candidate submits more than one application, the Convener reserves the right to reject all the applications or accept any one of them only and the fee paid will be forfeited for rejected applications.

It is advised to visit the allotted Examination Centre well before so that the candidates can take the tension-free examination. Candidates will not be allowed to take the exam even if it is one minute late.

Date of the examination - TS LAWCET (for 3YDC LL.B Courses) - 11.07.2022

TS LAWCET (for 5YDC LL.B Courses) - 22.07.2022

TS PGLCET (for LLM Courses) - 22.07.2022

Announcement of preliminary key (tentative) - 26.07.2022

Last date of submission of objections on preliminary key - 28.07.2022 (till 5 pm)

