TS Intermediate Supplementary Examination 2022 Admit Cards Out, Check Link To Download

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Hall tickets 2022. The students, who will appear in the examinations, can download their TS Inter Supplementary admit cards 2022 from the official website.

The exams will be held from the month of August.

Steps To Download TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the IPHASE hall ticket link.

Step 3: Click on the hall ticket link according to your examination.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials.

Step 5: TS Intermediate Supplementary Hall ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the Hall ticket 2022 and save it for future reference.

