TS Inter Supplementary Exam Results 2022, Check Here

Telangana State Intermediate Supplementary Results 2022 will be released soon. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the time and release date of the results soon. According to the reports, results are likely to be out in the 3rd week of August 2022. Students can check and download the Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE conducted the Intermediate 1st Year & 2nd Year Examination in the month of May. TS Inter results were declared on 28th June 2022. Many students have applied for IPASE August 2022 Theory Supplementary Examination. Inter First Year & Second Year Supplementary examinations were held from 1st August to 10th August 2022.

About 9 lakhs students appeared for Intermediate exams. First-year intermediate exams were conducted by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) from May 6 to 23, 2022 while the 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.

