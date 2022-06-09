TS Inter Results Likely to be Out on These Dates, Check Out Now

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE) would be releasing Inter Results for the First year and Second year 2022 soon. According to some media reports, Telangana Intermediate First and Second year results are likely to be released on June 14 or 15. The results will be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi websites, once released.

It may be recalled here that the TS Intermediate examinations ended on May 24. Around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Examinations, 2022. As per unconfirmed reports, Inter results are likely to be released by June 14 or June 15.

