TS Inter IPE Admit Card Released, Check Direct Link

Hyderabad: On the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) website students may download their hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Theory Examinations (IPE) - October 2021, which will be held between October 25 and November 3.

Students should double-check the accuracy of the pictures, signatures, names, and other information on their hall tickets. Students must bring any discrepancies to the attention of the college principal or the District Intermediate Education Officer as soon as possible so that they can be rectified.

Admit Card: Direct Link

The Chief Superintendents have been ordered to enable applicants to sit for exams without the signature of the principal if they have downloaded their hall tickets.

Also Read: Private Schools in Telangana Begin Offline Classes From Today