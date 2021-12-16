TS Inter First Year Results Declared, Check Direct Link

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release intermediate first-year exam results on Thursday.

Officials from the Board requested time from Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday to release the results. According to sources, the Minister instructed the board officials to release the results as soon as possible. On the website, candidates may check their results.

Second-year intermediate students took their first-year intermediate examinations from October 25 to November 3. These examinations were postponed earlier this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

