TS Inter First Year Question Papers Based on Only 70 Percent Syllabus

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said on Tuesday that the first-year question papers for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2021 will be based on 70% of the syllabus. On the website, the 70% syllabus has been made available.

Internal choice has been improved in the IPE 2021 first-year exam papers, and model question papers for each topic have been posted on the website, according to Jaleel.

The department of intermediate education is working on putting basic first-year learning materials on the website. He claims that this material will be useful in exam preparation.

The first-year intermediate public examinations for second-year students are set to start on October 25. "The IPE for first year is being conducted and every effort is being made to safeguard the career and interests of students. They are requested to face the exams without any stress or fear," he added.