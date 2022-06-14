TS Inter 2022 Results News Fake, Says TSBIE

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE) would be releasing Inter Results for the First Year and Second year of 2022 soon. But the date has not been decided yet.

Fake news about TS Inter exams is being circulated on social media stating that the results will be released tomorrow. TSIBE made it clear that all the news making the rounds is fake and that they will release the results, but not now.

TS Intermediate examinations ended on May 24. Around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Examinations, 2022. As per unconfirmed reports, Inter results are likely to be released by June 14 or June 15.

