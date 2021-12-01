TS ICET Special Round Seat Allotment Released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) special round seat allotment for 2021 was issued on Tuesday by the Technical Education department.

Twenty-one thousand and fifty-two MBA seats at 264 universities were filled, leaving 5,501 open. Similarly, 2,540 MCA seats were allocated to 42 institutions across the state, out of a total of 2,576 eligible seats.

According to the department's announcement, 51,316 students passed the entrance exam, and 27,088 candidates had their certificates verified. In the special round of admissions for temporary seat allotment, a total of 6,371 candidates exercised their web options.

This year, 23 institutions obtained 100% seat allocation, while one college received no admissions at all. The deadline for tuition fee payment, online self-reporting, and reporting to the assigned college is December 1. If candidates fail to pay the tuition money, self-report online, and report to the assigned college by the deadline, their seat will be automatically terminated.

The TS ICET is conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA courses offered by the colleges in the state.