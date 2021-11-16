TS ICET: Over 7,630 MBA Seats Vacant After First Phase Of Admission Counselling

Hyderabad: After the first phase of seat allotment through the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021 admission counselling, a total of 7,636 MBA and MCA seats remained unfilled. There were 7,592 MBA seats available and 44 MCA seats available out of the total number of seats available.

On Sunday, students who took part in the first round of TS ICET 2021 entrance counselling were given provisional seat allotments. While 51,316 applicants passed the entrance exam for MBA and MCA admissions, 22,416 students had their credentials confirmed, and 21,811 students used the online alternatives for seat allocation.

According to the Technical Education Department, students were allocated 16,886 MBA seats out of 24,478 MBA seats available at 262 colleges across the state, including government, private universities, and private colleges, leaving 7,592 unfilled.

Similarly, out of 2,367 seats available at 41 institutions throughout the state, 2,323 MCA seats have been allocated. In this round of counselling, 28 colleges received 100% seat allocations.

This year, 485 applicants received provisional allotments under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, according to the government. After obtaining priority from the relevant authorities, special category seats in the sports and NCC quotas will be allocated in the final step of counselling.

Students who have been assigned a temporary seat should self-report online at the link before November 18 and pay the tuition fee. If students fail to self-report online or pay the tuition amount by the deadline, the temporary seat assignment order is immediately annulled.

If a candidate wants to cancel the provisionally assigned seat online on or before November 18 after paying the tuition cost, the entire tuition money will be returned. The website has more information about the loss of tuition fees. Between November 27 and 29, candidates must report in person at their assigned college following the last step of counselling.