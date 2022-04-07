TS ICET-2022 Important Dates: Where to Register for Common Entrance Test

TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, or TS ICET 2022, have begun accepting applications online on April 6th. The Kakatiya University in Warangal will handle the application procedure. Candidates can register at this link, which is the official website of the TS ICET.

It's worth noting that the ICET registration period will run until June 27, 2022. On July 18, 2022, the admission card for the TS ICET 2022 will be published. Candidates are also told that the TI ICET test will be held on two days, July 27 and 28, 2022, as per the notice. Candidates must fill out an application form online, and the tests will be conducted in a paper-and-pencil format.

The table below provides candidates with a better understanding of the TS ICET timetable.

TS ICET 2022: Important dates

TS ICET Registrations Begin -- April 6, 2022

Last Date To Apply Without A Late Fee -- June 27, 2022.

Last Date To Apply With A Late Fee Of Rs. 250 -- July 11, 2022.

Last Date To Apply With A Late Fee Of Rs. 500 -- July 18, 2022.

Last Date To Apply With A Late Fee Of Rs. 1000 -- July 23, 2022.

TS ICET Editing Of Applications -- July 13 To 17, 2022

TS ICET Hall tickets -- July 18, 2022

TS ICET Exam Dates -- July 27 and 28, 2022

TS ICET Answer Key -- August 4, 2022

TS ICET Results 2022 -- August 22, 2022

We will share the steps to apply for TS ICET 2022 as the application form link is activated. It should also be noted that those applying under the SC/ST/PwD categories must pay Rs. 450, while the rest of the candidates must pay Rs. 650. Candidates are encouraged to keep an eye on the official website for updates.