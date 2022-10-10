TS ICET 2022 Counselling Phase 1 Certificate Verification Starts From Today

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday begins the certificate verification for phase 1 counselling of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022.

TS ICET has begun the counselling process in October; people can register on its official website for counselling. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can secure their seats during counselling rounds. The counselling will usually take place in two rounds.

As per the official schedule, the candidates who book their slots during round 1 counselling can get their certificate verified between October 10 to October 13, 2022. Candidates will be able to freeze their options on October 15, 2022. The board will release the provisional seat allotment list on October 18, 2022.

Steps to apply for round 1 counselling of TS ICET 2022

Step 1: Visit the official TS ICET 2022 website - tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Pay Processing Fee' option

Step 3: Log in with your hall ticket, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill in all the details as asked in the web counselling form

Step 5: Pay the counselling fee and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the form for future reference

