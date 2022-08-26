TS EdCET 2022 Results: Check Here

The results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 will be out on August 26. Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, TSCHE Vice Chairman Prof. V Venkata Ramana, and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder will announce the results on Friday at 4:30 PM.

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET –2022) through Computer Based Test (CBT) for the year 2022 was conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad.

A total of 38,091 candidates have applied for EdCET. The exam was held in three sessions - the first session was from 9 am to 11 am, another session was from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and the third session was from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Know how to check TS EdCET 2022 results?

Visit https://results.sakshieducation.com or education.sakshi.com.

Click on TS EdCET Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Then enter your hall ticket number and click on submit.

Results will be displayed.

Save the copy for future use.

Also Read: Attention UPSC Aspirants: Free Coaching for Civil Services Aptitude Test in Telangana