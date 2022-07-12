TS ECET Postponed Amid Heavy Rains in Telangana

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 due to heavy rains in the state.

The entrance test is held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE.

As per the original schedule, TS ECET 2022 Exam was scheduled to be held tomorrow - 13th July 2022; but the same has been postponed in the light of the IMD’s warning of heavy rains across the state.

TSCHE has released a statement on the official website to confirm the postponement of TS ECET.

“In view of torrential rains across the Telangana State, the conduct of TSECET-2022 examination scheduled on 13.07.2022 is postponed and the rescheduled date for TS ECET-2022 will be intimated later,” the statement read.

Apart from the postponement, there is no update about the revised timetable and also revised admit cards for the candidates on the revised dates.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 meanwhile will be held from July 14 as per schedule. This was notified via a press note issued on July 11, Monday.

