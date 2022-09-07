TS ECET First Phase Counselling Starts From Today

The first phase counselling process for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 will start on Wednesday. The eligible and qualified candidates of TSECET-2022 (Diploma holders of all branches including Pharmacy & B.Sc. Mathematics Degree holders) who are willing to seek admission into B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into the second year) in University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges can pay the Processing Fee, and book slot for Certificate Verification from today. Here are the dates.

The date for the Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot, Booking for selection of the Help Line Centre, and Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase is September 25. The Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates is September 26.

Candidates/Parents are advised to exercise as many options as possible to avoid the disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care needs to be taken in selecting the college and Branch as per the choice of the candidates.

For more details check the official website

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Result: Download Rank Card Here