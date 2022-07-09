TS ECET 2022 Admit Card is Likely To Be Out Soon, Check Links And Dates

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad is expected to release the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) admit card 2022 likely to be soon.

Once the admit card is out, candidates can download the cards on their official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in. Applicants can download the ECET hall ticket 2022 by using their registration number and date of birth.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step: 1 - Visit the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step: 2 - On the homepage, click on the "TS ECET hall ticket" link.

Step: 3 - Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

Step: 4 -The TS ECET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step: 5 - Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The TS ECET is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering courses offered by various universities and institutions across Telangana state.