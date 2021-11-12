TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021, Check Deets

Hyderabad: The Department of Technical Education has added 4,404 convenor quota seats in various engineering programmes, which will be filled through the last round of admission counselling for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021.

According to a press statement, 1,533 seats have been added in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), 840 seats in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and 672 seats in CSE (Data Science).

Previously, there were a total of 78,270 seats in the convenor quota, of which 61,169 seats were assigned and 46,322 seats were confirmed by students during the first round of counselling.

The extra seats will be added to the currently vacant seats in the TS EAMCET 2021 final round of counselling and will be accessible for admissions.

Sunday is the last day to register, pay the processing fee, and schedule an appointment for certificate verification in the last step of counselling. On November 8, the certificate will be verified, and the last day to exercise web choices will be November 9, with seats being assigned on November 12.