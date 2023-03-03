TS EAMCET 2023 Registration: Apply Here

Registration for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) begins today. The interested candidates can apply at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ . The TS EAMCET 2023 will be conducted only online. TS EAMCET hall tickets will be issued on April 30. The deadline for submitting an online application without paying a late fee is April 10, 2023. With a Rs 250 late fee on April 15, 2023, and a Rs 500 late fee on April 20, 2023.

The engineering stream exams will be held on May 7, 2023, from 3 pm to 6 pm, May 8, from 9 am to 12 pm; and May 9, 2023, from 3 pm to 6 pm. Agriculture & Medical (AM) stream exams are scheduled for May 10, 2023, 9 am to 12 pm, May 11, 2023, 3 pm to 6 pm. The candidates who are applying for TS EAMCET 2023.

How To Apply For TS EAMCET 2023

Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in

To begin, pay the registration fee via the link provided on the homepage.

Fill out the online application form now.

Take a printout of your application form