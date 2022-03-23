TS EAMCET 2022 Schedule, Check Timings and Timetable

Hyderabad: On July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 will be held.

The entrance exams for agriculture will be held on July 14 and 15, while the examination for engineering admissions will be held on July 18, 19, and 20. In the meantime, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 will be held on July 13, according to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The Minister stated that the common admission examinations will be held in 105 exam centres across 23 regional centres, with registration fees and other details to be released in comprehensive announcements by the common entrance test conveners.

According to officials, the TS EAMCET 2022 will cover 70% of the intermediate curriculum. Because a sufficient number of physical lessons could not be conducted during the academic year 2021-22 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education opted to offer inter-public examinations covering 70% of the complete syllabus.

The aggregate intermediate marks for admittance into various courses through the TS EAMCET 2022 are expected to be reduced to "pass". In general, a minimum of 45 per cent (40 per cent for SC/ST students) is required for admission. However, because examinations could not be held owing to the pandemic, all second-year students were passed based on their first-year grades, and second-year students with backlogs in the first year were awarded minimal qualifying marks in 2021.

Apart from that, due to poor pass rates among second-year students in the first-year examinations held in 2021–22, the government provided all failed students with minimum qualifying scores in these tests. TS EAMCET ranks may be determined solely based on entrance exam results rather than intermediate grades, as was the case the previous year.