TS EAMCET 2022 Results: Check Here and Download Score Card

The Telangana EAMCET 2022 results will be announced tomorrow, August 12 at 11 am. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the results. The students can check their results at official website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/

The TS EAMCET 2022 Results can also be checked at results.sakshieducation.com or sakshieducation.com

Click on TS EAMCET 2022 Results link available on the home page

In the next page, enter your hall ticket no. and click on SUBMIT

The results will be displayed on the screen

Save a copy of the marks sheet for further reference

A total of 94,476 candidates had registered for the AM stream, out of which 80,575 appeared for the TS EAMCET exam. Similarly, 1,72,243 students had registered for Engineering stream, out of which 1,56,812 appeared for the exam.

Also Read: Telangana: Independence Day Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Closing Ceremony On August 22