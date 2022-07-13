TS EAMCET 2022: One Minute Late No Entry Rule, Dress Code, Other Tips

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is going to start on July 14. There will be two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. The entrance test for the AM stream is scheduled for July 14 and 15, and the engineering entrance test is on July 18, 19 and 20. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad has made all the necessary arrangements for conducting TS EAMCET.

Students should reach the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the examination which indirectly means that students are not allowed to enter the centre even if they are late by a minute.

Students writing the exam must carry filled-in online application form on the examination day. The online application form should have a recent colour photograph affixed besides placing left-hand thumb impression and it has to be submitted to the invigilator after signing.

There is no need to get the attestation on the filled-in online application form by either a gazetted officer or a principal of the college where the candidate last studied.

Here is the list of items that are allowed into the examination hall - Hall ticket, filled-in online application form with photo affixed, ballpoint pen (blue or black), and attested copy of caste certificate.

Candidates will not be allowed to bring log books, tables, calculators, pagers, cell phones, etc. inside the examination hall.

Candidates should remain seated in their allotted places till the exam is completed.

Dress code for candidates writing TS EAMCET:

Students who are appearing for the exam shouldn't wear any cloth consisting of metallic items.

Items such as bracelets, rings, goggles, or any other item are strictly prohibited inside the exam centre.

Cap or muffler or any other similar clothing item over the head will not be allowed.

No Jewellery no ornaments.

