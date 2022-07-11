TS EAMCET 2022 Likely To Be Postponed Due to Heavy Rains

With heavy rains lashing the state, Education department officials are mulling over whether or not to conduct the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET 2022) which is to be held from July 14 to 20.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education will be holding a meeting on Monday to take a call to postpone or conduct the entrance test.

Heavy to very heavy rains have been forecast for another 4-5 days and the Council will have to consider the IMD weather reports and also assess the situation in the rain-hit areas before taking a decision on whether or not to conduct the EAMCET.

Meanwhile, arrangements for the EAMCET exam have already been made at every centre.

Transportation in some areas has been affected due to heavy water clogging in several areas. Electricity and internet in some areas were completely shut down due to heavy rains.

Due to the heavy rainfall in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared a three-day holiday for educational institutions from July 11 to July 13.

