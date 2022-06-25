TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Tickets Released, Download Admit Card Here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET 2022 hall tickets. Students can download hall tickets from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in . The admit card download facility will be open up to July 11.

The exam will be held on August 14, 15 and August 18, 19, 20.

How to download TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

Go to the TSCHE website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the hall ticket download link.

Login by inserting the required details.

Download your TS EAMCET hall ticket.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts TS EAMCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to UG professional courses like Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy.

Also Read: Govt Teachers Must Disclose Their Assets : Telangana Govt