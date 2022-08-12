TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule Check Here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced EAMCET-2022 (Engineering stream) admission schedule on Friday.

The Registration process for the first phase of counselling will begin on August 21 and certificate verification will start from August 23. After certificate verification, the candidates can exercise web options from August 23 to September 2. The allocation of seats will be on September 6. Once the seat is allocated, the students can self report online to the alloted college from September 6 to 13.

The Second Phase of counselling will start from September 28. Allocation of seats on October 4. Self reporting to the allotted colleges from OCtober 4 to 10.

The Final Phase will begin on October 11. The seats will be allocated on October 17 and spot admissions will be on October 20.

The Telangana EAMCET 2022 results were released on Friday, August 12 at 11:30 am. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results.

A total pass percentage of 80.41% was registered in the Engineering stream and 88.34% was registered in Agriculture stream.

In the Engineering stream P Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy of Hyderabad was announced as the topper, 2nd ranker was Sai Deepika from Srikakulam and the 3rd ranker was Karthikeya from Guntur.

In the Agriculture stream, J Neha of Guntur topped the list, while V Rohith of Visakhapatnam was the second ranker and K Tarun Kumar from Guntur was announced the third ranker.

