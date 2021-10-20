TS EAMCET 2021 Final Counselling On This Date

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 final phase of engineering admission counselling is expected to begin in the last week of October.

Following the completion of the engineering admissions process, the first semester's classes are expected to commence on November 15. In a day or two, after the TS EAMCET 2021 admission committee meeting, a full timetable will be released.

"We are waiting for at least one-two rounds of admission counselling for the IITs, NITs and IIITs to get over so that students who do not get admissions there can take part in the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling. The TS EAMCET admission committee meeting will be held in a couple of days, and a schedule will be released," an official said.

Out of a total of 78,270 seats available in the convenor quota this year, 61,169 seats were granted and 46,322 seats were confirmed by students during the first round of engineering admissions.

The seats in new technologies have been well-received by students.

There were 583 places available in the Artificial Intelligence and Data Science programme, but only 540 were granted, with 408 confirmed by students. In the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning course, 237 students confirmed their enrollment out of 295 available seats.