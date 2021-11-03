TS EAMCET 2021 Engineering Counseling Schedule Out; Check Deets

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 engineering final phase, special round, and spot admission counselling schedule were released on Tuesday by the Department of Technical Education.

The final phase admission procedure will commence on November 6 on the website, with the deadline for cancellation of provisionally granted seats in the first phase being November 5.

Final Phase Counselling Schedule

• Registration, processing fee payment, and certificate verification slot booking: November 6 and 7.

• Certificate verification for slot booked candidates: November 8

• Exercising of web options: November 6 to 9

• Provisional allotment of seats: November 12

• Tuition fee payment and self-reporting online: November 12 to 15

• Reporting dates at the designated college: November 12 to 16

• Last date for cancellation of provisionally allotted seat: November 18

Special Round Of Counselling

• Exercising of web options: November 20 and 21

• Provisional allotment of seats: November 24

• Tuition fee payment and self-reporting online: November 24 to 26

• Reporting dates at the designated college: November 24 to 26.

• Last date for cancellation of provisionally allotted seat: November 26

On this page, you can find spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and pharmacy institutions, on November 25.