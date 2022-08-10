TS CPGET 2022 Admit Card Is Out, Download it Here

The Osmania University has released the hall tickets for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test 2022 on August 9, 2022.

The candidates can download their hall tickets from official website. Candidates need their login credentials i.e. registration number and date of birth to login to the website.

Steps to Download TSPGCET 2022 Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website-- cpget.tsche.ac.in Click on the 'Download Hall Ticket' link A new login page will open Enter your registration number and date of birth and Select your Subject Submit your details TS CPGET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen Download it and keep it for further use

Qualified candidates in exam can get admission into authorized PG colleges in Telangana.