TS CPGET 2021 Results Released, Check Direct Link

Hyderabad: The results of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2021 will be released today (21-10-21).

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. R Limbadri and Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder will announce the results at TSCHE at 3.30 pm. After the announcement, the results will be available on the website.

The entrance tests for admissions into PG, PG diploma and five year integrated programmes of campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana Universities and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad for the academic year 2021-2022 through online mode were conducted during September 18, 21 to 27, and October 4 and 5.

A total of 78,312 candidates registered, of whom 68,836 have appeared for the entrance tests. The entrance tests were conducted in various streams of arts, science, social sciences, commerce, education, etc., which included 42 different subjects, 4 PG Diploma courses, and 4 five-year integrated programme courses. The entrances were conducted for ten days, consisting of three sessions. A total of 30 sessions for 50 subjects were conducted.

