TS Class 10 Subject Exam Papers Reduced, Check Deets

Hyderabad: The State government has decreased the number of question papers in the SSC Public Examinations from 11 to 6 for the academic year 2021-2022, providing respite to students.

The School Education Department here issued a letter to that effect on Monday.

For the academic year 2021-22, the department has added Urdu as a second language for the benefit of students. Students can learn Telugu, Urdu, or Hindi as a second language.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the department decreased the number of question papers from 11 to 6. The examinations, however, were cancelled owing to the pandemic. All students who enrolled for the SSC Public Exams 2020 were declared passed and given grades based on their internal evaluation scores.

The department has directed the Director of School Education in Hyderabad to take the appropriate measures.

