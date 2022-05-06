Training for Police Aspirants at These Areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: "Aim big and work hard to achieve goals of your life. Youth need to make their parents proud", Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat told applicants at the first session of police pre-recruitment training at Model Market, Champapet, and Aurora Engineering College, Ghatkesar, on Wednesday.

He explained the importance of having a government job in a family and encouraged candidates to take advantage of the chance. He emphasised that a police position earns an aspirant's family respect in society as well as safety through the Bhadratha plan for police employees. According to Bhagwat, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is offering pre-recruitment training to unemployed youngsters interested in joining the police force.

He stated that 2,000 people will benefit from the training at three locations: LB Nagar Model Market in Champapet, Bharathi Engineering College in Ibrahimpatnam, and Aurora Engineering College in Ghatkesar.

"Unemployed youth are expressing their passion to join the police department; their interest is increasing in every notification. The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate will help the aspirants in all possible ways," according to the CP.

He remembered that during previous notifications, the Commissionerate had offered free coaching at several locations, which assisted many young people in joining the police force. With the Rachakonda Commissionerate's pre-recruitment training, about 600 adolescents were picked for PC and over 50 for SI employment, according to Bhagwat. He praised the pre-recruitment training programme as a good idea, saying that the free instruction would benefit many impoverished hopefuls who could not afford private coaching.

He claimed that the applicants would be taught by highly trained experts in a free training programme that would last till the major test. He stated that the aspirants' pre-recruitment training is free, but the faculty and arrangements are fully compensated. "The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is paying for the faculty and arrangements on behalf of aspirants." The CP encouraged kids to take advantage of opportunities to gain employment and make their parents proud. He expressed gratitude to the program's sponsors.

DCP Malkajgiri Rakshitha K Murthy, Additional DCPs Shameer, Shiva Kumar, Laxminarayana, ACP LB Nagar Sridhar Reddy, ACP Tr LB Nagar Srinivas, IT CELL Inspector Sridhar Reddy, and other Rachakonda Police Commissionerate personnel, as well as senior professor P. Jagadeeshwar Reddy, were in attendance.