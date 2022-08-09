Top Recruiters at IIT Madras Campus Placement Drive

A IIT madras student got placed in an international company with a huge amount of 250,000 US dollars.

IIT Madras is one of the best educational institutions where students get placed in a good company with a good job even before graduating. Every year, during placements, a lot of students get placed in good MNCs with good packages.

Like every year, a total of 1,199 job offers were received by students from 380 companies during phase I and Phase II of placements this academic year. And 231 pre-placement orders were also received from summer internship programmes. This is high compared to last year’s record of 1,151 job offers.

45 students got placed in 14 different international companies and 132 starts-ups have taken 199 students in Phase I and Phase II of campus placements. The average CTC offered is 21.48 lakh, and the highest is 250,000 US dollars.

Here's a list of companies IIT Madras students got placed into

Sector-wise placements

