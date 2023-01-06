TNTET Paper 2 Exam Date 2023: Check Schedule Here

TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the exam schedule for the Paper 2 for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) on its official website. The Board is conducting the TNTET Paper 2 Exam from 31 January 2023 onwards.

All the candidates who applied for the examination can now download the TN TET Exam Schedule available from the website of the Meanwhile, TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) will be conducting the written exam for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper 2 from 31 January to 12 February 2023. The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT).